Best male K-drama actor of 2023 Poll Winner: Song Kang tops, Park Seo Joon takes 2nd place

Song Kang took the lead in My Demon and Sweet Home 2 in 2023. Park Seo Joon made his Hollywood debut with The Marvels. Here are the winners of best male K-drama actor of 2023.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Dec 24, 2023   |  11:28 PM IST  |  5.5K
Song Kang, Park Seo Joon
Song Kang, Park Seo Joon

Song Kang took the lead as the best male K-drama actor of 2023. He starred in hits like Sweet Home 2 and My Demon. Park Seo Joon came second. The actor made his Hollywood debut with The Marvels and also starred in hit projects like Dream. Here is the full poll. 

Related Story

korean

2023 Wrap-Up: August D’s Snooze, Stray Kids’ TOPLINE and more; VOTE for best B-side K-pop track of the yea

 

Best K-drama actor male

About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles