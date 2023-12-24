Best male K-drama actor of 2023 Poll Winner: Song Kang tops, Park Seo Joon takes 2nd place
Song Kang took the lead in My Demon and Sweet Home 2 in 2023. Park Seo Joon made his Hollywood debut with The Marvels. Here are the winners of best male K-drama actor of 2023.
Song Kang took the lead as the best male K-drama actor of 2023. He starred in hits like Sweet Home 2 and My Demon. Park Seo Joon came second. The actor made his Hollywood debut with The Marvels and also starred in hit projects like Dream. Here is the full poll.
