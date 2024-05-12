Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana cheers for KKR with ‘dream team’ AbRam, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

It’s a huge day for the followers of Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. In an incredible show of talent, the team became victorious against Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in a 16-over game on Saturday.

With the win, KKR became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. To witness this historic moment, Suhana Khan and her brother AbRam were joined by Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana Khan’s witnesses KKR’s win with Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor

It was a sight to behold at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, made a sweeping victory against Mumbai Indians.

While the match tensions were at an all-time high, the team was supported by SRK’s lucky charms: Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor.

Visuals from the match have gone viral. In one video, Suhana is seen with her ‘dream team’ praying and rooting for the KKR players. In another, the three young ladies of B-town are seen all tensed for the match’s result.

Take a look:

In another picture, Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya had a great laugh when Andre Russell hit an incredible six right to their stand. The women looked cute as they wore black and white t-shirts with KKR's logo on it.

Take a look:

SRK’s son AbRam also flew to Kolkata to watch the match live. The teenager was seen sitting patiently in the stands, dressed in the official merchandise of the IPL team.

Take a look:

During the last leg, the match got a little tense for cricket lovers. But everything ended on a happy note when Tilak Verma was bowled over. His wicket made KKR victorious.

In a viral video, Suhana can be seen delighted along with Ananya, who also jumps in joy. They were joined by SRK’s co-star Juhi Chawla, who also enjoyed the happy moments.

Take a look:

Earlier, when the entire clan went to support the team, Suhana shared a selfie on her Instagram stories featuring herself, Ananya, Shanaya, and AbRam. She captioned the picture, "dream team." They were also joined by Chunky Panday, and Sanjay Kapoor in the last KKR match.

