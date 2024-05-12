15 best Hindi film shayaris ‘jinko tum bhulaoge kaise?’

Bollywood has blessed us with such incredible writers who have penned some soul-touching Hindi film shayaris. While some have been etched in the minds of the audience, there are others that are being quoted by the general public in their day-to-day life.

Check out the 15 Hindi film shayaris that speak to our hearts:

1. “Tujhe yaad kar liya hai aayat ki tarah, ab tera zikr hoga ibadat ki tarah.”

Bajirao Mastani is one of those films that is not just a masterpiece in itself but is also an example of great writing. This Hindi Bollywood shayari accurately expresses a lover’s affection for their partner.

2. “Humse door jaoge kaise, dil se hum mein bhulaoge kaise. Hum woh khushboo hai joh saason mein bastein hai, khud ki saason ko rok paoge kaise.”

The audience couldn’t stop doing ‘Waah Waah’ when Aamir Khan dedicated this shayari to Kajol in the Fanaa movie. Their unique story portrays how love is beyond physical appearance.

3. “Tumhare ishq se bani hoon main. Pehle zinda thi, ab jee rahi hoon main.”

Any person who had loved a person without any expectation would stand this Hindi Bollywood shayari delivered by Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2. Such a marvel! Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

4. “Hum mein toh apno ne loota, gairon mein kahan dum tha. Meri kishti thi doobi wahan, jahan pani kam tha.”

This Hindi shayari is from the 1994 movie Dilwale. Even after decades of the film entertaining the audience, this dialogue still remains an iconic one.

Advertisement

5. “Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai.”

The desperation of Shah Rukh Khan’s character to meet with Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om was perfectly expressed in this shayari. Ask any SRK fan, and they will be quick to blurt out this Hindi shayari without taking a moment.

6. “Kehte hai pyar mein neend udh jaati hai, koi humse bhi mohabbat kare, kambhakt neend bahut aati hai.”

Another masterpiece we couldn’t resist adding to his list of best Hindi films shayaris is this funny one from Fanaa. The male lead didn’t believe in love after meeting several women in his life. But when he met THAT one woman, it changed the definition of love for him.

7. “Besharam badtameez khudgarz hota hai par pyar toh aaise hi hota hai.”

Laila-Majnu to Heer-Ranjha, there have been several lover couples who etched their names in history for being an inspiration for many. Bajirao and Mastani’s love story is also told by several playwrights and even recreated in showbiz.

8. “Bachpan ki mohabbat ko dil se na juda karna, jab yaad meri aaye milne ki dua karna.”

Saif Ali Khan’s character in Hum Saath Saath Hai was one funny person who always tried to keep the family cheerful with his peculiar antics. Hence, when he expressed his love for his childhood crush, he had to take the funny route.

9. “Zindagi ki khasiyat hai yeh kabhi jhukti nahi, saanse ruk jati hai magar zindagi rukti nahi.”

In Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Satish Shah played the part of Dr. Chacha, who was not only fond of the pan his wife made, but he was also an avid shayar who delivered such epic filmy shayaris in the Hindi film.

10. “Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin voh paani hai joh desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawani hai.”

Rang De Basanti was one of Aamir Khan’s most-loved films of all time. He played the role of a patriot, ready to bring a change in society and influence young minds to use their caliber and talents for the nation.

Advertisement

11. “Mohabbat humne maana zindagi barbad kar deti hai. Yeh kya kam hai ki marr jaane pe duniya yaad karti hai.”

When we talk about iconic Bollywood movies, Mughal-E-Azam always tops the list. In the film, Dilip Kumar was the epitome of love, and he wasn’t afraid to give up his life for the sake of making his love immortal for generations to read and take inspiration from.

12. “Woh kehte hain yeh tera desh nahi, phir kyun mere desh jaisa lagta hai… woh kehta hai main us sa nahi, phir kyun mujh jaisa woh lagta hai.”

Veer Zaara is a cult classic that made the audience fall for SRK and Preity Zinta all over again. While being confined in a jail in Pakistan, Veer finds a resemblance of the nation with his country, India, and treats Pakistanis as his own.

13. “Bande hain hum uske, hum pe kiska zor, Umeedo ke suraj nikle chaaron aur. Iraade hai fauladi, himmati har kadam, Apne haatho kismat likhne aaj chale hai hum.”

This is such a motivational film shayari from the film Dhoom 3. It encourages us to never lose hope and continue to work hard to eventually reach our goal and be successful.

14. “Kaun kambakht bardaasht karne ko peeta hai. Hum toh peete hain ki yahan par baith sakein, tumhe dekh sakein, tumhe bardaasht kar sakein.”

We can’t end this list without this shayari from the Bollywood film Devdas. Dev lost all that he had to stay intoxicated throughout his life so he could feel the love and the pain that he got by giving his heart to his partner.

15. “Tu kisi rail si guzarti hai, main kisi pul sa thartharaata hoon.”

Such a refreshing and unique way to make someone feel special in their life. This shayari from Vicky Kaushal’s Masaan also trended as the most-listened song of that year.

That’s a wrap for this list of best Hindi films shayaris. Do you have anything to add? Let us know in the comments section.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 best Piyush Mishra movies to ‘Dil Se’ fall for the star