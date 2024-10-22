BIGBANG’s G-Dragon confirmed to perform in MAMA Awards 2024; (G)I-DLE, BIBI, PLAVE and others join lineup

MAMA Awards is all set to make its annual return full of exciting performances from the biggest stars in the industry. As fans are getting excited and curious about who will be performing at the event, the production team has finally revealed another set of lineups. G-Dragon from BIGBANG is ready to make his return to the stage alongside popular K-pop groups such as (G)I-DLE, PLAVE and more.

On October 22, 2024, Mnet announced the third roster of artists who will be performing at the 2024 MAMA Awards. The up-and-coming boy group BOYNEXTDOOR from Zico’s company KOZ Entertainment has been announced to perform on November 22, 2024. On the same day, the virtual K-pop boy band PLAVE is also set to make their debut on the stage at the Kyocera Dome in Japan.

On November 23, 2024, soloist and actress BIBI will also be performing in the show. Popular K-pop group (G)I-DLE will also be returning to the prestigious stage and performing some of their most popular songs. However, the one act that K-pop fans are most excited about is BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s performance. The King of K-pop will be performing on the MAMA stage after 9 whole years, with the previous one being in 2015.

Previously, it was announced that G-Dragon would be making his much-anticipated solo comeback with a brand-new album. Although rumors have been swirling around that it will be an October release, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. However, following a cryptic Instagram update from the artist, it can be expected that new music is just around the corner and fans will receive updates soon.

The rest of the lineup of MAMA Awards 2024 includes Park Jin Young, Lee Young Ji, ME:I, MEOVV, TREASURE, TWS, aespa, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, INI, IVE, KATSEYE, RIIZE, TXT, and ZEROBASEONE, among others. The event will be held on November 21, 2024, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. On November 22, 2024, and November 23, 2024, at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka. Are you ready for the night of glitz and glamour?