BIGBANG’s G-Dragon said to be working on solo studio album with plans for early November release; Report

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is all set to make hus solo comeback soon after many years of hiatus. However, there is no confirmation date of when the record will be released but recent reports have been suggesting that the artist will drop the album early November. Moreover, the artist’s new cryptic Instagram post has fuelled further speculations.

On October 24, 2024, according to South Korean media outlets, G-Dragon from the iconic K-pop group BIGBANG, will be releasing his 3rd full studio solo album on early November 2024. Insiders have reported that the artist is currently in the final stages of the album’s preparation such as editing, filming the music video and finalizing B-side tracks. If everything goes according to plan, the album will be released in the next month.

After 7 whole years, the singer is all set to release a new solo album following Kwon Ji Yong in 2017. Previously, G-Dragon uploaded an image on his new Instagram page @fanplusonedotcom with the cryptic message that said, 'Loading... progress 10%.’and it was captioned as, ‘Beyond- black.’ Fans ate assuming that it is a teaser for his album and more details will be released soon.

Furthermore, G-Dragon has been confirmed to be performing at the MAMA Awards 2024 and he will be taking the stage after 9 whole years, with the previous one being in 2015. The artist also thrilled fans last month when he made a surprise guest appearance at Taeyang's solo concert, performing on stage for the first time in a while. Moreover, he also completed filming for the variety show You Quiz on the Block, where he is expected to talk about his new album during the broadcast.

Advertisement

Moreover, it has also been reported that the artist will be performing at the 2024 MAMA Awards alongside Taeyang and Daesung as part of BIGBANG. However, the lineup is yet to be confirmed, and the event will be held in Japan on November 23-24, 2024.

BIGBANG revolutionized the music industry with innovative sound and charismatic performances. The group is credited with spreading the Hallyu Wave worldwide and making K-pop a global phenomenon. They were one of the first K-pop groups to enter the Billboard charts, opening opportunities for other groups in the industry.