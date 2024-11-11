BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s POWER breaks BTS’ Jungkook’s record by garnering over 12 million streams on YouTube Music in release week

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon recently made his much-anticipated comeback with the single POWER which became a widespread phenomenon in South Korea. The song managed to secure top positions on local music charts, showcasing his star power. Moreover, the track broke another record on YouTube Music Korea, previously set by BTS’ Jungkook.

On November 11, 2024, according to stats, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s new song POWER has garnered 12 million plays on the music streaming platform YouTube Music Korea. The song has set a new record for the biggest streaming week by a male K-pop soloist on the platform. It was previously set by BTS’ Jungkook with his debut song Seven, which garnered over 9 million streams.

Furthermore, POWER attracted over 500,000 unique listeners on South Korea’s MelOn streaming platform within its first 24 hours, marking the highest debut for any song in 2024. However, not just in South Korea, but G-Dragon has made strides internationally as well. The track debuted on Spotify with over 800K streams within just 24 hours of its release. The official music video of the song has over 22 million streams on YouTube.

G-Dragon has been confirmed to be performing at the MAMA Awards 2024, and he will be taking the stage after 9 whole years, with the previous one being in 2015. The event will be held in Japan on November 23-24, 2024. It has also been announced that he will be releasing a new single alongside bandmates Taeyang and Daesang. The artist also thrilled fans earlier when he made a surprise guest appearance at Taeyang's solo concert, performing on stage for the first time in a while.

Moreover, the artist also made an appearance on the variety show You Quiz on the Block, where he talked about his upcoming new music during the broadcast. He is expected to release a new album in the coming days. Recently, G-Dragon has also appeared in the YouTube talk show ZIP Daesang alongside Taeyang, hosted by Daesang. It is after several years that the three members appeared on-screen together.

