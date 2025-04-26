General Hospital April 25 Episode Recap: Nina Tricks Drew Into Her New Trap; It is Brook Lynn's Plans Against Lulu

The new episode of General Hospital is set to get the audiences prepared for a major showdown between the characters. Nina plans against Drew and tricks him into falling into her trap. Nina plays dirty, and it is about the freelance model who recently accompanied the councilman, Ezra Boyle. Nina reveals to Portia that she is aware of the woman being an escort.

Moreover, she also recalls her conversation with Jacinda, who she plans to use to get information about Boyle’s collaboration with Drew. She believes that her getting together with Jacinda alone could sink Boyle’s rating.

However, it is only feasible for Nina to come clean about her plot against Drew. It could help her daughter Willow solve issues with Drew.

On the other hand, Brook Lynn and Lulu have been standing against each other. The former learns about Lulu’s article, which she is supposed to write for the Llanview Banner. However, Lynn might want to go easy on the latter, as Lulu could blurt out all of her secrets. While Brook Lynn believes that she doesn’t owe anything to Lulu, the latter believes that Dante should know the truth.

On the other hand, Kristina is shocked to learn about Alexis’ involuntary admission documents, which were filed by Diane. Later, Kristina heads to Ric’s room and lays her bag beside Molly’s bag in a hurry. Amid the chaos, the bags get mixed up. Molly glances into the bag and finds some documents. Learning that the bag must be Kristina’s, she rushes to her and leaves the latter in splits.

Meanwhile, Willow reaches Michael’s clinic in Baden-Baden to tell the truth to her ex-husband. She also wants to reveal that she and her kids are moving in with Drew. However, Carly calls in the clinic and asks the representative to not let Willow meet with her ex-husband.

