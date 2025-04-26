Selena Gomez Warned Taylor Swift About Blake Lively Long Before Her Legal Drama with Justin Baldoni? Report Makes Shocking Claims

Selena Gomez’s reservations about Blake Lively were allegedly confirmed by the ongoing legal battle between Lively and Justin Baldoni. The Emilia Pérez actress, reportedly suspicious of Lively and her friendship with Taylor Swift long before the legal fiasco, now feels vindicated.

An insider told The Daily Mail that Gomez once issued a stark warning to the pop star to be wary of the Gossip Girl alum. The Only Murders in the Building star never understood Lively’s intentions with Swift—especially because she constantly “latched onto” her.

“She warned Taylor about Blake, raising her concerns years ago,” the insider claimed. The A Simple Favor actress had called the Grammy winner her best friend and family, even asking her to be the godmother to her children: daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, and son Olin, 2, whom she shares with Ryan Reynolds.

According to the source, Gomez always found Lively’s obsession strange but never questioned it—for the sake of her friend. Now that Lively’s reputation has taken a hit amid the legal drama with Baldoni, Gomez is reportedly not surprised by the development.

In December 2024, the mother of four filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, alleging sexual harassment, the creation of a hostile work environment, invasion of privacy, among other complaints.

In response, the Jane the Virgin actor filed a countersuit for defamation and extortion. He even indirectly dragged the pop star into the mess, claiming Lively used their connection and reach to threaten and take control over the film’s production.

In a leaked text between Lively and Baldoni, the former referred to Swift and Reynolds as her “dragons”—a nickname used in the context of the hit show Game of Thrones. “We all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you,” she added.

Swift is set to be subpoenaed this week by the court. The trial is scheduled to commence on March 9, 2026.