'RM is a phenomenal collaborator': Tablo APPLAUDS BTS leader’s artistry ahead of Stop The Rain release

The world went wild after the announcement of BTS' RM’s upcoming track, Stop The Rain, with Tablo. Epik High’s singer took to his Instagram broadcast channel on April 25, 2025, to reveal the surprise collaboration with BTS’ leader. The track is set to release on May 2 at 1 p.m. KST. In his post, Tablo couldn't hold his excitement and praised RM for his creative ideas and balance.

Advertisement

The singer on his Instagram broadcast channel shared, “RM is a phenomenal collaborator. He puts his all into art, which inspires me to do the same. Can't wait for you all to hear it.”

Along with the announcement, Tablo dropped a teaser featuring the sound of rainfall and two symbolic poker cards—one showing a falling angel and the other, a woman holding an umbrella. Fans are eagerly anticipating the emotional depth and lyrical brilliance that this powerful duo is known to deliver. One card depicted a falling angel, while the other showed a woman holding an umbrella.

This collaboration is a significant moment in the careers of both artists. It marks their second musical partnership, following the track All Day from RM's debut solo album Indigo (2022). Stop The Rain is a song the two rappers worked on two years ago, and its release will showcase their continued artistic bond. Fans can expect a blend of Tablo’s introspective, poetic lyrics and RM’s rich, charismatic voice.

Advertisement

The track is available for pre-save now, and it's shaping up to be an eagerly awaited addition to both of their musical legacies.

Speaking of BTS’ RM, he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and is scheduled to be discharged on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow member V. The following day, Jimin and Jungkook are expected to complete their service as well. Suga will be the last member of BTS to wrap up his military duties, marking the end of the group’s enlistment period

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM confirms collaboration with Epik High’s Tablo; Find out when Stop The Rain will be released