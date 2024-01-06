BIGBANG's Taeyang joins (G)I-DLE, aespa, ZEROBASEONE and more in upcoming KRAZY SUPER CONCERT; DEETs inside

TAEYANG, the magnetic force from the legendary group BIGBANG, is poised to ignite the stage at the upcoming KRAZY SUPER CONCERT in Los Angeles. Joining him to headline the musical event on February 10 at BMO Stadium will be a stellar ensemble including aespa, (G)IDLE, The Boyz, ZEROBASEONE, and Lauv.

Taeyang, (G)I-DLE, aespa and more to take center stage at KRAZY SUPER CONCERT

The highly anticipated KRAZY SUPER CONCERT in Los Angeles is gearing up to be an unforgettable night of music and celebration. It is slated for Saturday, February 10, 2024, at BMO Stadium. With an electrifying lineup, Pulse Events is pulling out all the stops, rolling out the red carpet for an array of global stars, promising an epic extravaganza coinciding with the Lunar New Year.

Leading this star-studded spectacle is none other than the sensational Taeyang from the iconic group BIGBANG. Fans can expect an exhilarating showcase of his signature tunes, promising a performance that radiates with his unparalleled energy and artistry.

Joining Taeyang are an impressive lineup of talents, including Lauv, the chart-topping sensation known for his emotive hits, and a powerhouse roster of K-pop acts. The lineup boasts the phenomenal aespa, the fierce and captivating (G)I-DLE, the magnetic group The Boyz, and the rising stars ZEROBASEONE, all primed to deliver dynamic performances that will keep the audience on their feet throughout the night.

Ticket sales for this extraordinary event kick off on January 9, 2024, offering fans the opportunity to secure their spots for an evening that promises musical excellence and an unforgettable experience. As Taeyang prepares to make his solo comeback on American soil, the anticipation and excitement among fans and music enthusiasts are palpable, setting the stage for a truly sensational night in the heart of Los Angeles.

Know more about the headliners of KRAZY SUPER CONCERT

The artist lineup for the KRAZY SUPER CONCERT in LA is a dazzling assembly of musical prowess, promising an electrifying night for fans.

Multi-platinum sensation Lauv, renowned for his chart-topping hits and versatile talents as a singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, is set to grace the stage, adding an extra layer of musical magic to the event.

aespa, the trailblazing South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment in 2020, brings their unique storytelling approach and stellar performances to the spotlight. Their swift rise to international fame has captivated audiences, making them a must-watch act.

(G)I-DLE, the dynamic girl group that made waves throughout 2023, is poised to continue their chart-topping journey, and fans eagerly anticipate the heat they'll bring to the stage.

The Boyz, a South Korean boy band celebrated for their captivating performances, and the sensational rookies ZEROBASEONE, who marked an impressive debut in 2023, complete this star-studded lineup.

The diverse talents and global appeal of these artists ensure a night of non-stop entertainment and musical excellence at the KRAZY SUPER CONCERT.

