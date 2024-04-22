ZEROBASEBANE’s Han Yujin, IVE’s Leeseo, actor Moon Sung Hyun confirmed as MC trio for SBS' Inkigayo; know more

ZEROBASBANE member Han Yujin, IVE member Leeseo, and rising actor Moon Sung Hyun will transform into hosts for SBS’ Inkigayo’s upcoming episodes. The program is a weekly music show with an award-giving feature.

Many popular K-pop groups attend the program while showcasing their live vocals and dancing skills. Read ahead to know more about the new hosts. q

ZEROBASEBANE’s Han Yujin, IVE’s Leeseo, and actor Moon Sung Hyun join hands as MC trio for SBS' Inkigayo

On April 22, the show’s broadcasting channel SBS took to their social media handles and shared a piece of delightful news. According to the update, ZEROBASEBANE’s Han Yujin and IVE’s Leeseo have been appointed as the new hosts for Inkigayo. Joining them is an up-and-coming actor Moon Sung Hyun, who has garnered attention with his role in the 2022 drama Under the Queen’s Umbrella.

The trio will debut as the new MCs for the show’s upcoming episode on April 28, Sunday. Fans are thrilled to witness the synergy between the new MC trio, who became the successors of previous hosts TXT’s Yeonjun, actor Park Ji Hu, and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Woonhak.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Who is Han Yujin?

The 17-year-old K-pop idol Han Yujin made his official debut in 2023 as a part of the boy group ZEROBASBANE, formed by WakeOne. Before joining the group, he rose to immense attention as a contestant on the music survival show Boys Planet. He is positioned as the visual center of the group and also the beloved maknae, who never fails to win the fans’ hearts.

Catch up on Lesseo's K-pop journey

Lesseo is a member of the six-piece girl group IVE. In 2021, she debuted as a K-pop idol with the group, which is affiliated with Starship Entertainment. She serves as the lead dancer and sub-vocalist of IVE. Shortly after her debut, she garnered a considerable fanbase with her charming visuals and energetic presence.

Know more about rising actor Moon Sung Hyun

Born in 2006, Moon Sung Hyun is a coveted child actor, who appeared in a bunch of hit K-dramas, taking on the roles of popular actors’ younger versions. Most recently, he sparked attention as the young Baek Hyun Woo in Queen of Tears, whose present-day version is portrayed by actor Kim Soo Hyun.

His other most notable appearances include Beauty and Mr. Romantic (2024), My Dearest (2023), The Interest of Love (2022), Reborn Rich (2022), Under the Queen’s Umbrella (2022), Alchemy of Souls (2022), Shooting Stars (2022), Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), and more popular dramas. In 2024, he is also scheduled to appear in a main role for the upcoming drama The Chairman of Class 9.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BBGIRLS exits Warner Music Korea after one year and launches own agency; Youjoung leaves group