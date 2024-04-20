NewJeans' secretive appearance on BIGBANG's G-Dragon's social media sparks collaboration rumors

G-Dragon's recent social media update has stirred up a frenzy among fans as he shared a photo of his cat playing with a stuffed bunny toy from a popular collaboration merch collection featuring NewJeans. Soon, it sparked speculations regarding a potential collaboration.

G-Dragon’s social media update cryptically features NewJeans

G-Dragon, the iconic K-Pop star and BIGBANG member, has once again ignited the curiosity of netizens with his latest social media update. On April 19th, KST, the multi-talented artist took to his Instagram story to share a seemingly ordinary moment: his beloved cat playing with a stuffed toy. However, what appeared to be a mundane post quickly transformed into a hot topic of discussion across various online platforms.

What caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was the identity of the stuffed toy—a blue bunny from the Bunini & Tokki collaboration merch collection featuring the fourth-gen girl group icons NewJeans. This recognition sparked speculation and excitement among netizens as they pondered the significance behind G-Dragon's choice of merchandise.

The buzz reached a fever pitch when fans connected the dots between G-Dragon's post and its potential connection to NewJeans. The bunny toy's association with the girl group led many to speculate about a potential collaboration between G-Dragon and the girl group. Others hypothesized that the K-pop legend might simply be a fan of the group, adding further fuel to the online discussion.

Amidst the speculation, G-Dragon's recent departure from YG Entertainment and subsequent signing with Galaxy Corporation add a layer of intrigue to the situation. While fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming solo comeback slated for the latter half of 2024, they are left pondering the motives behind his enigmatic social media post.

More details about G-Dragon and NewJeans’ latest activities

G-Dragon is gearing up for an eagerly awaited comeback, with meetings underway for his much-anticipated return to the music scene. While Galaxy Corporation confirmed his comeback in the second half of the year, no specific schedule has been announced. This follows their recent announcement of his upcoming solo album, slated for release in the latter part of 2024, marking his first solo comeback in seven years.

Meanwhile, the rising K-Pop girl group NewJeans is poised for another breakthrough with their upcoming single album How Sweet. Scheduled for release on May 24, the album will feature the title track How Sweet alongside the B-side Bubble Gum. Excitement mounts as fans anticipate the pre-release of the Bubble Gum music video on April 27. Additionally, NewJeans is set to make its Japanese debut with these releases, expanding its global presence.

