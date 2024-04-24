ZEROBASEONE SWEAT it out in refreshing music video ahead of summer comeback with You Had Me At Hello; Watch

ZEROBASEONE, the emerging K-pop sensation, has electrified fans with their pre-released track SWEAT from their upcoming third mini-album, You Had Me at Hello, slated for release in May 2024. With its catchy synth melodies and R&B vocals, coupled with ZEROBASEONE's energetic performance, the song promises to leave listeners immersed in its infectious rhythm and summer passion.

ZEROBASEONE releases SWEAT music video

ZEROBASEONE, the dynamic group known for their infectious energy and vibrant performances, is back with a bang. Their pre-released track SWEAT sets the stage for their upcoming third mini-album, You Had Me at Hello, slated to drop in May 2024.

With SWEAT, ZEROBASEONE aims to captivate fans with their sincerity and bright spirit, offering a refreshing escape for those seeking growth and development. The song, a thrilling dance anthem in the house genre, transports listeners to a moment of pure bliss lost in the rhythm of the dance under the scorching sun.

Watch ZEROBASEONE’s SWEAT music video here;

From the mesmerizing Synth melody to the soulful R&B vocals, SWEAT hooks you in from the first beat. Each member's unique vocal style blends seamlessly with the invigorating melody, amplifying the track's energy to new heights. As ZEROBASEONE's lively performance unfolds, the song immerses listeners in the heat and passion of summer, leaving them craving more. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

So, whether you're hitting the dance floor or soaking up the sun, SWEAT promises to be your ultimate summer anthem.

ZEROBASEONE is set to make comeback with You had me at Hello in May

ZEROBASEONE is gearing up to make a splash with their highly anticipated third mini-album, You had me at Hello, set to drop on May 13. Following their successful streak as a ‘double million seller,’ this comeback marks their first in six months since MELTING POINT. But before the big release, the group has treated fans to a taste of what's to come with the pre-release track SWEAT on April 24.

The excitement doesn't stop there, ZEROBASEONE will showcase their electrifying performance of SWEAT on popular music shows like M Countdown, Music Bank, Show! Music Core, and Inkigayo from April 25 to 28. With teasers hinting at a summer vibe, anticipation is at an all-time high for what promises to be another chart-topping release from ZEROBASEONE.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Zico and BLACKPINK's Jennie are two peas in pod in new PICS and behind-the-scenes video for SPOT