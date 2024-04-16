5 K-pop groups with best vocals according to fans; SNSD, GFRIEND, EXO, and more

K-pop groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, SNSD, SHINee, and more have acted as trailblazers for the global Korean wave also known as Hallyu. However, with the Korean music industry’s immense popularity, fans from around the world flocked to various social platforms citing their opinion on the popular groups’ many skills.

K-pop groups are known for their astonishing many talents composed of vocals, dancing skills, stage presence, and more. Today let’s check out the K-pop groups with the best vocals that never fail to impress their loyal fandoms.

Check out 5 K-pop groups with astounding vocal skills

1. SNSD

SNSD also known as Girls’ Generation is unarguably one of the top K-pop groups of all time, who acted as the trendsetter for the modern girl groups. Formed by SM Entertainment, the group made their successful debut in 2007, quickly garnering a massive fanbase in Korea and worldwide in the later stages.

All the members of SNSD are renowned for their exceptional vocal skills. Sunny, Tiffany, and Seohyun serve as the lead vocalists of the group, while leader Taeyeon is positioned as the main vocalist. The remaining members including Hyoyeon, Sooyoung, Yuri, and Yoona add harmony to their music as sub-vocals.

Their vocal prowess has delivered chart-busting hits like Gee, Genie, Mr. Mr., Oh! And more. Oftentimes, SNSD’s live performance and encore stages serve as evidence of their extraordinary vocal skills that have set a new standard for newer girl groups.

2. GFRIEND

GFRIEND was formed by Source Music in 2015 and in 2021, the agency officially announced the group’s disbandment. However, their music still lives on, exhibiting the amazing vocal ranges of the members Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji, who all served as the vocalists for the group. Their encore stages often surprised the fans as their live vocals completely resembled the recorded versions, proving the group’s gasp on their musical skills.

3. EXO

From their debut in 2012 to today’s date, EXO never fails to amaze their fanbase with their powerful vocal skills. The group is mostly known for their diversity when it comes to singing.

From high baritone to counter-tenor, the group’s vocal types include numerous strong elements, making them one of the best K-pop groups of all time, who aces at live performances.

The three main vocalists of EXO are D.O, Chen, and Baekhyun, a lead vocalist Suho, while the others including Chanyeol, Lay, Xiumin, and Kai serve as sub-vocalists. Sehun doesn’t have a vocal position, but he is really good at harmonizing.

4. Aespa

Another SM Entertainment group, Aespa is considered to be one of the best vocal girl groups of the new generations. Their advantage is that there’s not even a single member, whose singing skills are considered weak and they always get praised for astounding live vocals. Though officially NingNing is positioned as the main vocalist, the remaining three members Karina, Winter, and Giselle equally contribute to their strong music styles.

5. MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO is often dubbed as the “capella group” for their extraordinary control of their vocals and impressive harmonizing skills. Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, all of them are vocal powerhouses and fans are always enthralled by their live singing that sounds as stable as the recorded versions.

More K-pop groups known for vocal prowess

Alongside these groups, Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, Super Junior, SHINee, NCT, ATEEZ, and more groups have set a new music standard in the K-pop industry, while newer groups like NMIXX, BABYMONSTER are gradually following in their footsteps.

Most recently, ATEEZ, who scripted history as the first K-pop boy band in Coachella, set the stage ablaze with their breathtaking performance. However, what piqued the crowd’s interest was their impressive live vocal skills, which has proved once again that since its rise, K-pop has gifted the music landscape with some of the best performers and vocalists of all time.

