Happy Birthday Zion.T: Red Queen with IU, Yanghwa Bridge with BTS' Jungkook, more; top 7 collaborations

As Zion.T celebrates his 34th birthday on April 13, let's honor the South Korean soloist by highlighting some of his top collaborations. From the soulful Red Queen with IU to the heartfelt rendition of Yanghwa Bridge featuring BTS' Jungkook, Zion.T has consistently captivated audiences with his unique style and emotive performances.

Zion. T turns 34

Zion.T, born Kim Hae Sol on April 13, 1989, is a prominent figure in the South Korean hip-hop and R&B scene. Known for his smooth vocals and distinctive musical style, Zion.T rose to fame with his debut studio album Red Light in 2013. Since then, he has solidified his position as a respected artist, releasing two more EPs and collaborating with various renowned artists.

His journey in the music industry began in 2011 when he started collaborating with established hip-hop artists such as Dok2, Crucial Star, and Simon D. His debut single Click Me featuring Dok2 garnered attention, paving the way for his solo career. In 2013, he released his breakthrough album Red Light, featuring the hit title track Babay with Gaeko.

Zion.T's success continued to soar as he lent his vocals to tracks by notable K-pop acts like Infinite H, Dynamic Duo, and G-Dragon. His digital single Yanghwa BRDG in 2014 further propelled him into the mainstream, earning him widespread acclaim.

Throughout his career, Zion.T has been recognized for his versatility and unique musicality. His collaboration with Crush on the single Just earned him accolades at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2015. Transitioning to THEBLACKLABEL in 2016, Zion.T released his first EP OO the following year, showcasing his growth as an artist.

In December 2017, Zion.T's collaboration with veteran singer Lee Moon Se on the song Snow topped the music charts in South Korea, highlighting his ability to resonate with audiences across generations.

Beyond his music, Zion.T expanded his horizons by establishing his own entertainment company, Standard Friends, in August 2022. With a keen eye for talent, he signed artist Wonstein as his first talent, demonstrating his commitment to nurturing emerging artists. Recently, he made headlines confirming his romantic relationship with TWICE member Chaeyoung.

Zion.T's journey in the music industry reflects his passion for creating soulful, impactful music that transcends boundaries. As he continues to evolve as an artist and entrepreneur, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter of his musical legacy.

7 Zio.T collaborations to check out

1. Red Queen with IU

IU's collaboration with Zion.T on the track Red Queen from her Chat-Shire album in 2015 was a harmonious blend of their distinct styles. Known for her ethereal vocals and poetic lyrics, IU brought a whimsical charm to the song, while Zion.T's smooth delivery added a touch of sophistication. Together, they created a playful and upbeat tune that captivated listeners with its infectious energy and melodic finesse.

2. I Love It with G-Dragon

G-Dragon's collaboration with Zion.T on the track I Love It from his Coup d'Etat album in 2013 was a standout moment. Known for his innovative approach to music and boundary-pushing style, G-Dragon infused the track with his signature flair, while Zion.T's soulful vocals added depth and richness to the song. Together, they created a flirty and infectious bop that showcased their versatility as artists and left listeners wanting more.

3. My Friend with Chungha

In May 2020, Chungha and Zion.T's collaboration on the track My Friend marked an exciting fusion of talents from two prominent figures in the Korean music scene. Produced by Zion.T, the song featured Chungha's captivating vocals accompanied by rapper pH-1's dynamic verses. Released as the second project for the Mnet short-form comedy show Song FARM!, My Friend showcased the artists' ability to blend their distinct styles seamlessly.

4. Yanghwa Bridge featuring BTS’ Jungkook

The collaboration between Zion.T and BTS' Jungkook on the iconic track Yanghwa Bridge brought together two incredibly talented artists, delighting fans with their soulful rendition. Their live performance at the 2015 KBS Song Festival showcased their exceptional vocal abilities and emotional depth, captivating audiences with their harmonious duet. Jungkook's angelic vocals complemented Zion.T's smooth delivery, creating a memorable and touching moment that resonated with ARMYs and music enthusiasts alike.

5. Deja-Boo featuring SHINee’s Jonghyun

The collaboration between Zion.T and SHINee's Jonghyun on Deja-Boo in January 2015 was a stroke of genius. Their combined vocals exuded a velvety smoothness and swag that captivated listeners. The flawless blend of their voices created a mesmerizing synergy, elevating the track to a whole new level of musical excellence. Their chemistry was undeniable, and their collaboration remains a shining example of how two distinct artists can come together to create something truly remarkable.

6. Two Melodies with Crush

Zion.T and Crush's collaboration on Two Melodies in 2013 was a poignant exploration of past love and longing. Their soulful vocals blended seamlessly, evoking a sense of sweet melancholy as they reminisced about a bygone relationship. The track's emotive lyrics and heartfelt delivery resonated deeply with listeners, showcasing the duo's ability to convey raw emotion through their music.

7. Babay featuring Gaeko

Zion.T's collaboration with Gaeko on Babay in April 2013 was a standout track from his debut full-length album Red Light. Infusing elements of hip hop with Zion.T's signature style, the song exudes a playful energy that captivates listeners. Gaeko's dynamic presence complemented Zion.T's smooth vocals, creating a vibrant synergy between the two artists.

