THE BOYZ’s Younghoon to join Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Geun, Lee Eun Ji for new variety show Let’s Eat & Drink; Report

THE BOYZ member Younghoon, actress Kim Hee Sun, and comedians Lee Soo Geun, and Lee Eun Ji are reported to star in a new variety show named Let’s Eat & Drink (literal title). The show is expected to premiere soon and will focus on an exciting narrative of discovering new local restaurants. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the stars’ synergy in this entertainment program.

THE BOYZ's Younghoon, Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Geun, and Lee Eun Ji join hands as MCs for new variety show

On Apil 17, a Korean media outlet reported that Younghoon, Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Geun, and Lee Eun Ji will join forces as MCs for the upcoming variety show Let’s Eat & Drink. In this program, they will visit many neighborhoods and spontaneously invite celebrities who live in those localities. Together, they will explore local restaurants, while engaging in conversations over food and drinks. A segment will also feature some game plays to add fun elements to the show.

Let’s Eat & Drink is scheduled to broadcast as a tvN program and will presented by producer Jin Bo Mi, who earlier helmed the 2018 variety show Amazing Saturday (also known as DoReMi Market). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Know THE BOYZ member Younghoon

Younghoon is expected to add visual charm to the show. Notably, this will mark his first time appearing on a talk show. He is known as a member of the K-pop boy band THE BOYZ, which debuted in 2017. At the same time, he also starred in K-dramas like Love Revolution (2020) and One The Woman (2021). In 2023, Younghoon garnered considerable attention as the MC for MBC’s Show! Music Core, alongside NMIXX’s Sullyoon.

Advertisement

More about actress Kim Hee Sun

Kim Hee Sun has a prolific acting career spanning over two decades. Her notable screen presence includes Faith (2012), The Lady in Dignity (2017), Tomorrow (2022), Remarriage & Desires (2022), and more hit K-dramas. With Let’s Eat & Drink, she will return to a variety of programs after 3 years since tvN’s Honeymoon Tavern.

Know these popular MCs Lee Soo Geun and Lee Eun Ji

Lee So Geun is a popular MC and comedian who has appeared in a bunch of popular variety shows including Knowing Bros, 2 Days & 1 Night, Kang’s Kitchen, New Journey to the West, and more. He will fill this upcoming entertainment program with his witty remarks and liveliness.

On the other hand, Lee Eun Ji is also popular as a comedian and MC. In 2023, she won the Best Female Entertainer at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Her notable appearances include Saturday Night Live Korea, Comedy Ryale, Earth Arcade, Alumni Lovers, Search: Me, and more. Her addition to Let’s Eat & Drink will add depth to the show’s comedic elements.

The show is now in discussion to premiere in the middle of May.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTOB’s Yook Sung Jae reveals release date for upcoming solo album as May 9