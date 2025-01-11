BIGBANG's Taeyang’s upcoming Jakarta concert cancelled; Indonesian fans disappointed over unclear reason

On January 10, LIVE NATION and Taeyang’s agency, THE BLACK LABEL, jointly released an official statement saying that Taeyang’s 2025 Tour [The Light Year] in Jakarta had been canceled. He was to perform at Beach City International Stadium in Ancol on January 25, 2025.

The notice, issued 15 days prior to the concert, informed that the cancellation was “due to unforeseen circumstances.” They did not elaborate on the reason any further. The statement was made due to the tickets for the concert already being sold. However, all refunds will be issued to the ticket holders, as per the notice.

Taeyang's The Light Year tour was his first solo concert after 7 years. Taeyang last visited Indonesia in September 2023 to perform at a music festival at the Lido Music & Arts Center in Bogor, West Java. The fans were greatly anticipating the artist's reunion with them this year. Just four days earlier, a promotional video was posted on the concert promoter's social media, further increasing the hype.

But the sudden concert cancellation news, without any updates regarding rescheduling of the concert, saddened the ticket purchasers. Besides sad fans, there are also people who have taken this opportunity to ridicule the artist. It might be a continuation of the recent incident where BTS ARMYs filled Taeyang's comment section with "BTS paved the way comments," following a debatable statement of his in an interview with CNN.

In the interview, he said, "Thankfully, we were able to open doors to global markets for many K-Pop bands that came after us." The recent hate posts regarding Taeyang's concert cancellation linked his interview remark to mock him. However, it cannot be said if it is being done by BTS ARMYs or BTS' anti-fans with fake accounts.

