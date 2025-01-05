'Our efforts...': Taeyang's comment on K-pop's global rise leads to online war between BIGBANG and BTS fans

BIGBANG and BTS fans have engaged in a heated online war following Taeyang's recent interview. The K-pop idol shared his honest thoughts about BIGBANG's contribution as a trailblazer boy band. But little did he know that his Instagram would be transformed into a battlefield for fans.

Recently, Taeyang appeared in an interview with CNN and engaged in a discussion about the Hallyu wave. He was asked how he felt about BIGBANg's contribution to the rise of K-pop on a global level, and he responded by saying, "Thankfully, we were able to open doors to global markets for many K-pop bands that came after us. And they can perform on world stages. I wouldn't say we presented that, but it feels great that our efforts have played a part in that."

As a second-generation boy band, BIGBANG is considered a trailblazer for everything they have achieved. Even SUGA from megastar BTS acknowledged their contribution. During Taeyang's appearance on Suchwita, he stated, "It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that BIGBANG practically made BTS," revealing how the septet had been a fan of them before their trainee days.

However, Taeyang's recent comment seemed to have triggered ARMYs. Many believed that he should have given credit to BTS as well while talking about K-pop's global rise. They flooded his Instagram with "BTS paved the way" comments.

Soon after, BIGBANG fans came to support Taeyang, counter-attacking with yellow hearts. The online feud escalated quickly, with two fandoms bombarding his Instagram with heated comments. Many even took the middle ground, explaining that both BIGBANG and BTS made considerable contributions to putting K-pop on the global map.

Meanwhile, after a long time, BIGBANG reunited unofficially on G-Dragon's stage at the 2024 MAMA Awards. Although the group debuted with five members, they are only left with three now. Seungri was removed after his Buring Sun scandal, while T.O.P also left to pursue his solo career.

The remaining members, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, came together at the MAMA stage, earning loud cheers from the crowd. They evoked nostalgia with electrifying performances of BANG BANG BANG and FANTASTIC BABY.

