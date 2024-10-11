BLACKPINK's Jennie makes stunning solo comeback with fun and upbeat Mantra; Watch

On October 11, BLACKPINK's Jennie released her all-English single Mantra. This marks her first solo comeback in about a year. The idol proved once again why she is one of the biggest players in K-pop. Like a true fashion icon, Jennie showed off her various styles while she also served with her cheerful and bright track.

The idol impressed with the catchy beats and rhythm of the song. The song has its own unique flavor and Jennie pulls it off amazingly. The music video gives the song a character as Jennie does multiple outfit changes keeping the viewers engaged. From edgy blonde hair to stunning long black curls, Junnie seamlessly pulls off all the looks in the music video. Additionally, the choreography also adds fun and quirk to the music video.

Watch BLACKPINK's Jennie's Manta below.

Jennie is a singer and rapper of the group BLACKPINK. She is not only known for her talent but also well known for her looks and figure. She is also an ambassador for many luxury brands like Coco Chanel and such. She is also popularly known for her fashion sense and her ability to look good in anything she wears.

She is known for her charismatic stage presence and versatile talent. The idol has also pursued a successful solo career and has successfully become one of the most prominent figures in the global K-pop scene. Jennie also established her own label, OOD ATELIER, to manage her solo activities. She will be continuing the group activities under YG Entertainment but her solo activities are managed by OOD ATELIER.

BLACKPINK's influence extends globally, reshaping the music industry with their powerful performances and unique style. Their positive messages extend beyond boundaries. The members advocate self-confidence and resilience to inspire millions.

