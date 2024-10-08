BLACKPINK's Jennie unveils tantalizing Mantra D-3 poster ahead of solo comeback on October 11; SEE

BLACKPINK's Jennie will be returning with her new single, Mantra. Her latest comeback would be her first one in almost a year. Excitement is high among fans as they eagerly await the upcoming track. The new song Mantra is set to release on October 11 at 9 a.m. KST, which is 5:30 a.m. IST.

On October 8, BLACKPINK's Jennie dropped the D-3 poster for her upcoming new single Mantra. The idol posed in front of a luxury car and sported a new hairstyle along with a lilac cardigan. In the poster, Jennie slightly bends forward to fix her heels. The new posters unveiled raise anticipation for the upcoming single. Mantra will mark Jennie's first comeback in around a year.

See the latest poster below.

Jennie is a singer and rapper of the group BLACKPINK. She is not only known for her talent but also well known for her looks and figure. She is also an ambassador for many luxury brands like Coco Chanel and such. She is also popularly known for her fashion sense and her ability to look good in anything she wears.

She is known for her charismatic stage presence and versatile talent. The idol has also pursued a successful solo career and has successfully become one of the most prominent figures in the global K-pop scene. Jennie also established her own label, OOD ATELIER, to manage her solo activities. She will be continuing the group activities under YG Entertainment but her solo activities are managed by OOD ATELIER.

BLACKPINK's influence extends globally, reshaping the music industry with their powerful performances and unique style. Their positive messages extend beyond boundaries. The members advocate self-confidence and resilience to inspire millions.

