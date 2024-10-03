BLACKPINK’s Jennie's billboards for upcoming song Mantra spotted in India, Canada, New Zealand and more

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set to release her much-anticipated solo track, Mantra, soon. However, fans have seen many billboards across various regions as a promotional tactic before its release. From Asia to North America, these hoardings are present in many major cities.

On October 3, 2024, fans from various countries spotted several billboards showcasing Jennie from BLACKPINK’s upcoming new song, Mantra. The single is set to be released on October 11, 2024. The billboards can be seen in various cities in India, Mexico, New Zealand, Italy, and Canada.

However, she has also been embroiled in controversy after being accused of cultural appropriation for using the Sanskrit word ‘Mantra’, which is of great importance in India. Some netizens are upset by the usage of the word as its meaning does not align with the lyrics of the song.

The artist established her own company, Odd Atelier, at the start of 2024. After leaving YG Entertainment, she will venture her solo career through it. However, she is still a member of BLACKPINK and will work closely with her previous company for group activities.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose with BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and is now one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member of her group to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO. The artist also released the single You & Me in 2023, which she first performed during the group's BORN PINK world tour. Later, a performance video was released for the track.

Advertisement

Jennie was also featured in a collaboration song titled Spot with BLACK B’s Zico, which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local chart. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls.