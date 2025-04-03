Adolescence: Karan Johar REACTS as British drama series becomes Netflix’s All-Time Most Popular TV show; ‘A true victory...’

British drama series Adolescence has received a massive response from Indian audiences since its release. Post his long review, Karan Johar once again expressed his happiness after the show became Netflix’s all-time most popular TV show.

On April 3, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and shared a post by a publication that claimed Adolescence has become Netflix's all-time most popular TV show. Reacting to it, the filmmaker mentioned, "A true victory of storytelling with a massive purpose!!! No better show than this..."

Take a look

For the unversed, according to a Hindustan Times report, the British series Adolescence is topping the high spot on Netflix’s most-watched TV charts, leaving behind acclaimed shows like Stranger Things 3 and Bridgerton Season 2.

The latest show has received a staggering amount of 96.7 million views in just 17 days of its release. This achievement has resulted in bringing Stranger Things Season 3 to the 10th position with 94.8 million views, and Bridgerton Season 2, with 93.8 million views, is out of the list entirely.

The list of Netflix’s most popular series is based on 91 days of viewership, which implies Adolescence still has over two months to continue its trajectory.

It was nearly a week back, Karan Johar took to his social media handle and penned a long note reviewing the show. Heaping praises, the filmmaker had mentioned, "Adolescence is a wake-up loud call to parents who are raising children in times of social media … I grew up on conversations they speak in emojis … I grew up on books they scroll reels .. I grew up on self discovery they are surrounded by comparisons … the pandemic is NOW! We just don’t see it …."

Advertisement

Take a look

He opined that the gut-wrenching show is like a mirror to parenting and social media commentary. According to him, the 4-episode miniseries is a "blasterclass" for parents. He admitted that the show moved him as a producer but "broke" him as a parent.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is currently looking forward to the release of two period-drama films backed by him, Akaal and Kesari: Chapter 2, both releasing this month, i.e. April 10 and April 18, respectively.

ALSO READ: Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s on-screen mom Dia Mirza calls personal attacks ‘disrespectful’ as she reacts to backlash; ‘I’ve been concerned...’