Did you know Diljit Dosanjh wasn't the first choice for Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila? Here's who was

When Imtiaz Ali set out to make a film on the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, he auditioned numerous actors before locking in the final cast. Actor Paramvir Singh Cheema recently revealed that casting director Mukesh Chhabra had even asked him to keep his dates free, as he was among the four shortlisted for the lead role. However, Cheema opted for the show Chamak over Amar Singh Chamkila as the makers suggested his name, and he has no regrets about his choice.

In an interview with SCREEN, Paramvir Singh Cheema revealed why he chose the show Chamak over Imtiaz Ali’s critically acclaimed film. He mentioned that he had auditioned for the lead role in Chamkila and successfully cleared the first three rounds.

Just before the final selection, casting director Mukesh Chhabra informed the four shortlisted actors that one of them would likely portray Amar Singh Chamkila, though another actor was also being considered for the part.

Paramvir revealed that Mukesh Chhabra had asked him to block his dates as discussions with Imtiaz Ali were still ongoing. He mentioned that being from Punjab gave him an advantage, and at the time, his hairstyle—with a middle partition—closely resembled that of Amar Singh Chamkila.

Around the same time, director Rohit Jugraj approached him with the lead role in Chamak without even meeting him in person. Paramvir shared that the Sony LIV team had recommended his name after the success of Tabbar. When he spoke with Rohit, the director was so enthusiastic that he offered him the role without an audition.

Around the same time, Paramvir received a call from director Rohit Jugraj, who offered him the lead role in Chamak without even meeting him in person. He revealed that the team had recommended his name after the success of Tabbar.

Recalling his conversation with Rohit, Paramvir shared that the director was extremely enthusiastic and, without conducting any auditions, assured him that he would cast him as the lead in Chamak. Choosing Chamak over Chamkila felt like the right decision to him.

Later, when he found out that Diljit Dosanjh had been finalized for the role of Amar Singh Chamkila, he felt relieved, thinking, "Thank God, I took the right decision by opting out of the film."

Chamak: The conclusion will be released on SonyLiv on April 4, 2025.

