BLACKPINK's Jennie's birthday celebration was all about seaweed soup, princess cake and pretty bouquets

BLACKPINK's Jennie had a blast on her 29th birthday on January 16, 2025. She shared the celebration deets with fans through a social media post 3 days later. In the caption of the post, she expressed her gratitude towards the fans, by writing "Thank you for all the sweet birthday wishes". In the post, we get to see a glimpse of the cakes she cut and the meals she enjoyed on her special day.

A total of six pastries can be seen in the pictures posted by Jennie, including a pretty pink princess cake with white icing. The BLACKPINK member wore the 'Happy Birthday' tag on her head instead of putting it on the cake, exuding queen vibes. Two other big cakes that she cut were a chocolate one with heavy vanilla frosting and a vanilla cake, filled with strawberries, raspberries and blueberries on the top. Jennie pouted as she posed with the vanilla cake and was seen sporting a traditional Korean outfit while making a wish before cutting the chocolate cake.

The photoset also included a pic of a bowlful of seaweed soup, which is a dish usually cooked on birthdays in traditional Korean culture. Besides enjoying delicious cakes, the South Korea rapper also made sure to include the Hanguel traditions in her birthday celebration. The images also feature beautiful bouquets of red, blue and white roses beautifully wrapped. Fans are happy to see Jennie happily spending her birthday, amidst album-releasing stress. They flooded her comment section with birthday wishes and "love you" messages.

Previously, on her birthday, Jennie gave her fans a special gift by uploading her first Instagram post of the year. She posted some snippets of how her life has been lately. In some of the pictures, she can be seen working on music, which is probably for her upcoming debut solo album. She also captioned the post as "COMING SOON FOR YOU ALL," getting the fans crazy.

The post features Jennie recording a song in a studio by looking at its lyrics on her phone. In other pictures, she can be seen taking part in the song-creation process and playing a guitar in front of a studio mic while sitting comfortably on a sofa.

