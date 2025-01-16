'Coming soon': Did BLACKPINK's Jennie give glimpse of upcoming solo album's concept in birthday post?

BLACKPINK's Jennie just gave her fans a special gift on her 29th birthday. She made her first Instagram post of the year today, on January 16, with some snippets of her life lately. In some of the pictures, she can be seen working on music, which is probably on her upcoming album. She also captioned the post as "COMING SOON FOR YOU ALL," getting the fans crazy.

BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) have poured in comments like "can't wait for your new album" and "when is the new song coming" portraying their eager anticipation for Jennie's debut solo album. The post features Jennie recording a song in a studio by looking at its lyrics on her phone. In another pic, she can be seen taking part in the song-creation process. She is also seen playing the guitar in front of a studio mic while sitting comfortably on a sofa.

In the song recording pictures, the Mantra singer can be seen in a casual shirt, t-shirt, and jeans. The pairing of black shades with the comfortable outfits makes the overall look cooler. The post also features a big ice cream statue in front of an amusement park carousel, sparking inquisitions about the concept of her upcoming album. Another outdoor shot includes a sunny morning in South Korea. Some props include an excavation, a spider web, a blue rose bouquet, and a white heart outline with the word 'Jennie' written inside, also seen in her post.

In the human shots, Jennie is seen wearing a black leather jacket with several badges, including those of PUBG and the South Korean national flag. In another one, she turns to the back, showing 'Thank God's written on the lower part of her mini dress. All these can be snippets from an MV of her new music.

As for the release of her upcoming album, the BLACKPINK member recently revealed in an interview that it is "almost there." Hence, it can be expected to drop soon this year.

