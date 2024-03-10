BLACKPINK's Jennie's Slow Motion with Matt Champion, BIGBANG's Daesung's Falling Slowly and more; Pick best K-pop release of the week

BLACKPINK's Jennie, BIGBANG's Daesung and many other amazing artists dropped fantastic music throughout the week. Jennie teamed up with American rapper Matt Champion and unveiled the track. BIGBANG member Daesung made a solo comeback with the track Falling Slowly. The music video featured actors Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young.

Best K-pop release of the week

On March 8, BLACKPINK member Jennie released her track Slow Motion with Matt Champion. The two met at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival and finally released the track. The song quickly grabbed a lot of attention and gained many listeners. BIGBANG's Daesung dropped the music video of his track Falling Slowly featuring Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young. The warm track was enjoyed by fans as the idol made a comeback after years. Girls' Generation's Taeyeon released the remix version of her track To Mr. X. Pick the best K-pop release of this week.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: My Name star Han So Hee’s personal makeup artist reveals receiving expensive gifts from actress; Details here