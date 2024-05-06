‘Vicious Way To Bully A Person’: Kate Beckinsale Calls Out Botox Rumors Following Recent Hospitalization

Following a recent month-long hospital stay, Kate Beckinsale took a moment to address rumors that she had undergone plastic surgery. The actress posted a long update on Instagram over the weekend, explaining that she’s been accused of going under the knife several times over the past few decades.

Every time she posts a photo of herself, she is accused of having unrecognizable surgery, using Botox and fillers, and being obsessed with looking younger. She finds this to be a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully someone on social media.

Kate Beckinsale called out the negative remarks she frequently receives online

Kate Beckinsale says she dislikes addressing this topic about her appearance, but she's doing it because she doesn't want insidious bullying of any kind over time to take a toll on her physical and mental health. Beckinsale has mentioned that she often encounters criticism online, with comments like "My God, you're unrecognizable" or "Oh my God, you don't even look like yourself anymore."

She expressed that this happens consistently and that it primarily comes from women. Beckinsale acknowledges that she has aged, as everyone does, and that she's not overly concerned about aging.

This perspective may come from her experience of finding her father dead at the young age of five. The audience applauded her honesty and showed their support as she spoke.

Kate Beckinsale spoke about growing up with anxiety as a teen

Beckinsale’s decision to speak out comes weeks after she was released from the hospital following a mystery illness, which she gave subtle hints about earlier. Moreover, the model shared that she'd spent her teenage years and 20s crippled with severe anxiety and panic attacks, thinking she was going to die of a heart attack like her late father, as she often found herself in emergency rooms.

Beckinsale admitted she didn’t believe her post would stop the haters, but hoped the critics could at least learn another lesson.

