BIGBANG’s Daesung unveils tragic music video of Falling Slowly starring Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young

BIGBANG’s Daesung dropped his extremely anticipated comeback song Falling Slowly along with an emotional roller coaster of a music video. The video stars popular Korean actors, Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s Kim Seon Ho and True Beauty’s Moon Ga Young. The actors were seen as a couple in the memorable K-drama Welcome to Waikiki 2.

Daesung unveils the tragic love story of Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young in music video of latest single Falling Slowly

Daesung of BIGBANG, the legendary K-pop boy band has made a comeback to the K-pop scene with his new single Falling Slowly. Daesung has unveiled a heartfelt song with intense lyrics singing of a love which has its sad end written all over it. Drifting into a happy memory the singer realizes the long lost true love, which he could not salvage when it was present and now that it has gone, he misses it dearly. Falling slowly becomes the word that describes the slow-burning yet completely engrossing love and the way in the present the protagonist is breaking down into misery slowly.

The video portrays Kim Seon Ho as he looks back at his love-filled memories with his lover, Moon Ga Young. The Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor plays a gangster who has fallen in love with the beautiful singer of a club. The atrocious and dangerous life finally catches up to him in the form of a heartbreaking betrayal by his beloved. The video unravels like a movie with the brilliant stars proving their acting suave with the way they can draw forth tears and emotions from the audience. The chemistry of the erstwhile stars of Welcome to Waikiki enchants the viewers.

Watch Daesung's Falling Slowly's music video starring Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young here:

Daesung’s deep vocals and the guitars, drums, and piano-laced background score give birth to the poignant emotion-rich track, Falling Slowly. His passionate voice captivates the listeners filling the atmosphere with feelings of heartache and sorrow. Falling Slowly proves Daesung’s musical versatility and prowess as he manages to evoke tear-jerking emotions from his rich and masculine vocals.

Daesung’s future activities

Daesung of BIGBANG debuted as a member of the iconic boy band BIGBANG in 2006 expanding as a soloist in 2008 with his single Look at Me, Gwisoon. He is also known by his Japanese stage name D-Lite. As D-Lite, he is planning to have his first live tour in Japan in more than seven years. The tour will showcase 15 performances across 10 different cities in Japan beginning with the first show on April 13. Daesung is also set to have his first fan meet in Seoul on March 16 and March 17, following his comeback with Falling Slowly and Light.

