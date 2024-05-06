Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate Daughter Princess Charlotte's Birthday; See Here

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently celebrated their daughter Princess Charlotte's birthday. The couple took to Instagram to wish their secondborn along with a picture of her.

Princess Charlotte is the second of three children that William and Kate have. The couple also share Prince George and Prince Louis. Read more about Princess Charlotte’s birthday wish below.

Princess Charlotte’s birthday post

Princess Charlotte turned 9 on May 2. She was wished by her parents, Kate and William in a post. The Prince and Princess took to their joint Instagram to wish their only daughter. “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today,” the birthday wish read. The picture featured a grinning Charlotte, she sported a denim skirt, navy blue top, and maroon sweater. The photo showed her leaning by a flower bush. Kate Middleton clicked the picture according to the caption.

This photo comes after Louis' birthday post on the 23 of April. The youngest prince out of the siblings celebrated his 6th birthday last month. The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a picture of their son on Instagram and a sweet birthday wish. The picture showed him lying down on a picnic blanket in the grass while he smiled at the camera.

Along with Charlotte and Louis, the couple also shares George. Prince George is their oldest and is second in line to the throne after his father. The birthday wish comes amid Kate’s treatment as the royal is on the road to recovery.

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton became the cause of worry for royal fans when she was not spotted in public for a brief period. Fans took to social media to express their worry and inquired about her “disappearance.” The royal later explained in a video posted online that she had undergone an “abdominal surgery” in January and was recovering from it.

She also disclosed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving chemotherapy for it. In the video, the Princess of Wales explained that she took her time announcing the news so that her children could appropriately process the news. “As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits,” she revealed.

The nature of Kate’s cancer has not been revealed. Her announcement came shortly after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

