BLACKPINK's Jennie's One of the Girls breaks BTS' Jungkook's record; becomes most streamed OST by K-pop act on Spotify

BLACKPINK's Jennie put yet another feather on her hat as her track One of the Girls with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp became the most streamed OST by a K-pop act on Spotify. The previous record was held by BTS' Jungkook. The track also peaked on the Billboard Hot Hundred at the 58th spot. It has been on the chart for six consecutive weeks making her first female K-pop soloist to do so.

BLACKPINK member Jennie's song One of the Girls became the most-streamed OST on Spotify by a K-pop act. BTS' Jungkook held this record previously for his track Dreamer which garnered 396 Million streams. One of the Girls surpassed 470 Million streams becoming number 1. The song also broke NewJeans' record as the fifth-most streamed song by a K-Pop act in 2023 on Spotify. One of the Girls is a part of the series The Idol which was created by The Weekend, Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

Jennie and Jungkook's recent activities

On December 24, 2023, Jennie had announced the launch of her label ODD ATELIER. Last year, all BLACKPINK members had renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities. To manage her solo activities, Jennie launched her label and also revealed her profile photos.

All BTS members are currently serving in the military. In December 2023, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook also initiated their mandatory military enlistment. Jin is expected to be discharged sometime in 2024. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media. BTS' Spring Day was tied with Busker Busker's Cherry Blossom Ending as both had the most unique listeners on MelOn. They had 8.3 million listers each. Recently Spring Day broke the record as it achieved 8.4 million unique listeners.

