Was Trisha Krishnan annoyed by Thalapathy Vijay's behavior on Ghilli sets? Here's what actress said once

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been a hit-onscreen duo for years now, sharing the screen in a total of four films. After reuniting for the film Leo last year and refreshing everyone’s memory with the re-release of Ghilli, a certain interview of the acting duo comes back to many people’s minds.

Back in their formative years, both Vijay and Trisha appeared together in an interview for the show called Coffee With Anu hosted by actress Anu Haasan. In the old chat show that premiered on Vijay TV, we see Trisha revealing a certain habit of Vijay which she feels is annoying.

The actress revealed that while being on the shooting sets, everyone in the cast and crew enjoyed themselves and hung around with each other. While Vijay always goes to sit in a corner, staring at a wall for several hours. She also added, “He is always calm and doesn’t talk much on the sets.”

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s old interview

Hearing Trisha's remarks for him, Thalapathy Vijay even retaliated to her in a frail manner by saying unlike everybody else he is thinking about the scene. Moreover, in the same show's rapid-fire round, the actress was asked what quality of Vijay she hates the most.

In response, the actress said that she hates his silence. She explained how they understand what kind of a person he is but still it makes them feel like he’s inaccessible. Ironically, Vijay did not say anything to counter and just looked at her in silence.

For those who are unaware, Thalapathy Vijay has always managed to keep a calm demeanor while carrying himself in the early stages of his career. Starting out in Tamil cinema, the actor was always commented by his co-actors on being a calm person in life and rarely engaging in conversations. However, over the years the actor has become more and more vocal in his stand, speaking up in support or against many things.

Thalapathy Vijay’s next

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to feature in the upcoming sci-fi flick The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie slated to release on September 5, 2024, has an additional cast of actors like Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Mic Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the actor is next speculated to join hands with director H Vinoth for the tentatively titled film Thalapathy 69 which is alleged to be the actor’s final movie.

