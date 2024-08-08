BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa meet 88 lucky fans at 8th debut anniversary fan-sign OUR AREA; Watch

BLACKPINK, the worldwide famous K-pop girl group who have created history with their music is celebrating its 8th debut anniversary today August 8, 2024. To mark the day the BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa reunited after more than a year to celebrate the special day with 88 lucky BLINKS at OUR AREA fan-sign event.

On August 8, 2024, many fans started uploading videos and photos from the highly anticipated BLACKPINK 8th debut anniversary OUR AREA fan signing event.

On this day the BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa reunited for the first time since November 21, 2023, and did their iconic OT4 greeting. It was an emotional and heartwarming moment for the lucky 88 BLINKS (BLACKPINK’s official fandom) and their fans worldwide.

Watch BLACKPINK doing their iconic OT4 greeting here:

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa all looked absolutely gorgeous at the OUR AREA fan sign event.

Meanwhile, the members later started interacting with the fans at the event, they wore the accessories brought by them while warmly talking with them. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were also seen posing together so that BLINKS could click snaps.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa also did adorable poses after wearing the cute accessories brought by BLINKS at the event.

Watch Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa having fun with BLINKS at OUR AREA here:

The 88 lucky BLINKS were selected from millions of those who participated by using #OUR_AREA_WITH_BLINK hashtag on Weverse and posting fan letters, drawings, art, and any other memory with the band. 88 luck fans were later selected only to whom the address of the event was revealed.

BLACKPINK was formed by YG Entertainment and they debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album SQUARE ONE which had the hit single BOOMBAYAH alongside WHISTLE both of which debuted on the Gaon digital chart.

BLACKPINK shot to immense popularity with their record-shattering track DDU-DU DDU-DU which became the first song by a Korean female group to debut on the UK Singles Chart and receive certification from RIAA. Its music video also went on to become the first MV by a K-pop group to cross 1.2 billion views on YouTube.