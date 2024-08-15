BLACKPINK’s Jisoo makes surprise cameo on Red Velvet’s Seulgi’s YouTube channel ahead of vlog appearance

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Red Velvet’s Seulgi rattled the world with their surprising short video. It was uploaded on Seulgi’s personal vlog channel where she often drops videos of herself doing fun activities. This collaboration was much needed, as the two artists have been friends since a very long time.

On August 15, 2024, Seulgi from the girl group Red Velvet uploaded a video to her YouTube channel. However, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made a surprising cameo in the short video. They did an internet challenge with the song Cupid’s Chokehold by Gym Class Heroes to announce that Jisoo will be the next guest star on Seulgi’s YouTube channel. The artists will be seen together on an official schedule for the first time, which has excited both fandoms.

The All Eyes On Me singer is set to join forces with Seulgi for her Vacation Life vlog, where they are anticipated to engage in a variety of fun activities, providing ample entertainment for their audience. Additionally, the singer has previously highlighted the strong connection they share, frequently demonstrating their support for one another through social media interactions. Their enduring friendship is sure to resonate with fans, who will appreciate the opportunity to see it unfold in greater detail through the vlog.

Seulgi made her debut as a K-pop idol with Red Velvet alongside Irene, Joy, Wendy, and Yeri. Some of the popular songs from the group include Red Flavor, Power Up, Dumb Dumb, Russian Roulette, Rookie, Peek-a-Boo, Bad Boy, Psycho, Feel My Rhythm and more.

With the mini-album 28 Reasons, the artist made her official solo debut in 2022. Moreover, she also debuted in the supergroup Got the Beat alongside bandmate Wendy. BoA was also in the line-up with Taeyeon and Hyoyeon from Girls' Generation, and Karina and Winter from aespa.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has become a global icon after the group’s tremendous success. Alongside Lisa, Jennie, and Rose, Jisoo has managed to solidify her name in the international platform. Moreover, besides being a K-pop idol she is also an actor who made her debut with Snowdrop in 2021. She is set to appear in various projects including Influenza and Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.

