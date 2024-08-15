aespa takes top spot for idol group brand reputation in August; SEVENTEEN and IVE closely follow

The brand reputation ranking for idol groups in August 2024 has been released and aespa ended up at the top. It is one of the most prestigious rankings in South Korea that reveals which celebrities have been at the top of their game. Moreover, the data collected for the list is derived from pure numbers and statistics of various activities by artists.

On August 15, 2024, a South Korean media outlet, GP Korea, reported the list of boy group brand reputation rankings for August 2024, and aespa took the top spot with a total of 5,112,782 points. The girl group made their much-anticipated comeback with a full album titled Armageddon, which included two main tracks, one of the same name as the record and the other, Supernova. They also held their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, and performed across many cities and countries.

The second spot is taken by none other than K-pop giants SEVENTEEN with a total of 3,928,255 points. The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. Moreover, they performed at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 and became the first K-pop group to headline it. The group will also be headlining the Lollapalooza Festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.

Advertisement

IVE scores 3,807,785 points and takes third place on the list. The fourth place is taken up by Red Velvet, with a total of 2,735,116 points. tripleS rounds up the list in fifth place with a total of 2,553,846 points, marking a significant rise since last month.

By collecting big data from July 15 to August 15, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.

Top 30 of idol group brand reputation rankings for August 2024

aespa SEVENTEEN IVE Red Velvet tripleS Stray Kids TWICE BLACKPINK NCT SHINee ENHYPEN BTS LE SSERAFIM TWS Girls’ Generation KISS OF LIFE THE BOYZ (G)I-DLE ILLIT RIIZE INFINITE NMIXX EXO BTOB HIGHLIGHT Super Junior ZEROBASEONE OH MY GIRL Apink MONSTA X

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin gets spotted celebrating Huening Kai's birthday over dinner with other TXT members; SEE PICS