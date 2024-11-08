BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reportedly preparing for year-end solo comeback; music video to be shot in November

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is reportedly making her solo comeback soon and possibly by the end of this year. Moreover, the K-pop star is just in the last stages of her preparation and will be releasing her solo music soon.

On November 8, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Xports News reported that Jisoo is accelerating her final preparations for a solo comeback scheduled for later this year, with plans to shoot the music video this month. The news has spread over social media platforms, making fans excited about the prospect. However, a representative of the K-pop star’s recently established company has revealed that nothing has been decided as of yet.

Since establishing her own label, Blisoo, in February, Jisoo has focused primarily on her acting career. She recently completed filming for the movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, starring alongside big names of the industry, Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop and more. She is also set to appear in a new K-drama titled Newtopia alongside Park Jeong Min. Moreover, it has recently been announced that Jisoo will also be starring in the drama Monthly Boyfriend opposite Seo In Guk.

Meanwhile, Jisoo has been preparing to resume her activities as a solo artist. Following her successful solo debut last March with the title track FLOWER, which received widespread love, fans are eager to see what she will bring this time.

Following the end of BLACKPINK’s exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment, the members have concentrated on individual activities this year. Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé have all been actively promoting as solo artists. Jennie captured attention with Mantra, while Rosé collaborated with Bruno Mars on the viral song APT. Now, as the last member to go solo, anticipation is high to see if Jisoo will follow her bandmates' success as a solo artist.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is expected to resume full-group activities with YG Entertainment in 2025, including a comeback and a world tour, which has already stirred excitement among fans.

