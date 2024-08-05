BLACKPINK’s Lisa flaunts over 6 million KRW fan accessory in holiday PIC, netizens are in shock; Know details

Lisa of BLACKPINK who recently made a banging comeback with her hip-hop single ROCKSTAR is currently enjoying a much-needed me time as she is roaming the streets of Italy.

In one of the new photos shared by Lisa, she posed with a custom-made yellow fan with her name engraved on it. The fan has garnered much attention as it has real diamonds and its cost has shocked netizens.

Lisa a few days ago shared holiday photos from Italy on her Instagram and one of the accessories in her snaps stood out. The BLACKPINK member happened to be flaunting a yellow-colored custom-made fan.

The said fan flaunted by Lisa in her summery photos, was engraved with her name Lalisa, and has real diamonds set in it making it even more striking.

According to a report by Koreaboo, the fan’s original design has 0.66-carat diamonds set in it on the side while in Lisa’s custom-made design, diamonds are set to form the alphabet of her name.

Moreover, many netizens were shocked to find the price of Lisa’s fan. The fan is made by a small brand based in Geneva S by Salanitro. Lisa’s diamond-studded fan is worth 3800 Swiss Francs which converts to around 6.10 million KRW or 4490 USD.

Take a look at Lisa’s custom-made diamond studded fan here:

Additionally, the fan is made up of aluminum with titanium pins with a cotton base and other organic materials. The original fan has 22 diamonds which makes up for most of its high-end price. However, it should be noted that since Lisa’s fan is custom made it could cost even more than the listed price.

See how netizens reacted to Lisa’s diamond-studded fan here:

In the most surprising news, on August 5, 2024, LLOUD, Lisa’s label unveiled a new teaser for her upcoming single, Brand New Día while hinting at a collaboration artist which according to speculation could be the famous Spanish singer Rosalía.

Meanwhile, Lisa dropped ROCKSTAR’s special stage performance where she was joined by Street Woman Fighter’s Holy Bang crew on August 1. ROCKSTAR MV also surpassed the 100 million mark in just 15 days making Lisa the fastest K-pop soloist to do so.

