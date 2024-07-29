Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa bring out pop icon sides in BLACKPINK World Tour BORN PINK in Cinemas posters; see PICS

BLACKPINK, the worldwide popular K-pop girl group, has elated fans with the announcement of their World Tour BORN PINK in Cinemas for fans worldwide to indulge in the magic.

Raising the roof before the release, BLACKPINK World Tour BORN PINK in Cinemas has unveiled captivating solo member posters featuring Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

On July 29, 2024, CGV Cinemas unveiled the new solo member posters of BLACKPINK World Tour BORN PINK in Cinemas. The new posters set the fiery stage with the members shining as pop icons.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are captured in their breathtaking presence on the stage of the BORN PINK World Tour. The posters channel the magnificence of the BLACKPINK members as they took over the stage at the BORN PINK World Tour at the same time, conveying that the magic will once again flow in theatres with the new concert movie.

Check out Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s solo member posters for BLACKPINK World Tour BORN PINK in Cinemas here:

Know more about BLACKPINK World Tour BORN PINK in Cinemas

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK is the highest-grossing world tour by a female group. The concert was an iconic mark in the history of BLACKPINK as they took over stages around the world and left fans with unforgettable memories.

BLACKPINK World Tour BORN PINK kick-started in October 2022 and went on for almost a year till September 17, 2023 in Seoul. Through the world tour, BLACKPINK performed in 22 countries, including the USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, China, Spain, France, and others.

Watch BLACKPINK World Tour BORN PINK in Cinemas's main trailer here:

BLACKPINK World Tour BORN PINK in Cinemas is set to begin screening from July 31 and will be shown in theatres in over 110 countries.

In other exciting news, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are set to reunite for a special screening of BLACKPINK World Tour BORN PINK in Cinemas while two greet and meet events, PINKCARPET and PINKSTAGE on August 9 have also been announced.

