BLACKPINK’s Lisa joined by Street Woman Fighter's Holy Bang crew in fierce ROCKSTAR special stage performance video; Watch

BLACKPINK’s Lisa continues to reign with her ROCKSTAR era. A month after her solo comeback single's exciting release, the K-pop icon dropped an electrifying special stage performance video featuring the Street Woman season 1 famed HolyBang dance crew.

On August 1, Lisa unveiled a new special stage performance video for her latest solo single ROCKSTAR. Donning an all-black stylish fit, the BLACKPINK rapper took over the floor with her exhilarating moves. Accompanying her was the HolyBang dance crew, who won the first season of the popular survival show Street Woman Fighter.

Notably, Honey J, a member of this talented dance crew previously choreographed Lisa’s Take Me stage performance. Their longstanding relationship was witnessed in the ROCKSTAR performance clip as the dance crew beautifully coordinated with the MONEY singer.

Like the music video, Lisa’s power and control over her moves can also be seen in the stage clip. Her fierce expression just elevated the power-injecting song to a new level through this performance video.

Watch Lisa’s special stage performance video here:

Meanwhile, On June 28, Lisa released her latest single ROCKSTAR, accompanied by a breathtaking music video, marking her highly-anticipated solo comeback after 3 years. In 2021, the BLACKPINK member made her official solo debut with her first single album LALISA with a titular title track and a B-side MONEY.

Both these tracks went on to become massive hits, breaking many records. With her debut solo songs’ wild success, the singer rewrote the K-pop history, further solidifying her status as a global superstar.

Naturally, there was much expectation from ROCKSTAR and Lisa didn’t disappoint Lilies and BLINKs. Within 6 hours of release, the music video surpassed a whopping 10 million views, rarely seen before for any K-pop solo track. In addition, within 15 days, ROCKSTAR exceeded the 100 million view mark, making Lisa the fastest K-pop soloist to do so in 2024.

The K-pop idol is now set to make her acting debut soon with a role in the HBO series The White Lotus season 3. She has also promised to release more solo music soon under her newly-launched label LLOUD.

