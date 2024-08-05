Did BLACKPINK's Lisa confirm a collaboration for the upcoming song Brand New Día? New teaser drops hints

Following the success of ROCKSTAR, BLACKPINK’s Lisa has announced her new single Brand New Día. On August 3, she released a fresh teaser, previewing a verse from the song. Now, the K-pop icon has dropped a new ‘coming soon’ clip, which has sparked speculation about a collab.

On August 5, Lisa’s solo agency LLOUD took to their social meDía handles and unveiled a new ‘coming soon’ clip for the rapper’s upcoming single Brand New Día (also stylized as braNd neW día. The12 12-second-long video immediately attracted attention with its ending frame which showed LALISA ___. Fans believe it’s a hint at the K-pop idol’s new collab for this song.

Many have even speculated that the other artist may be Spanish singer Rosalía. The rumor has been the talk of the town for a long time. Previously, after a fan page claimed the same with the number 09, BLINKs and Lilies started to speculate that the song may be released in September.

The two pop stars also have been snapped together on multiple occasions, boasting their mutual affection for each other on social media. Although, LLOUD is yet to confirm the featured artist in Lisa’s Brand New Día and if there is any, hopeful fans are looking forward to a new hit.

The ‘coming soon’ clip also previewed the glitz and glamour fans might get to witness in the song through its visualizer. Alongside, once again it featured the MONEY singer’s catchy verse which is already raising excitement.

See Lisa’s Brand New Día teaser here:

The announcement for Brand New Día came as a surprise to the fans who were not expecting new music from Lisa after ROCKSTAR. Now, there’s much excitement about the upcoming release, for which the date will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, on June 28, the BLACKPINK rapper made her highly-anticipated comeback with the single ROCKSTAR, which once again demonstrated her power as a soloist. Amassing 10 million views on YouTube within just 6 hours of release, the song proved Lisa is unbeatable.

Meanwhile from MONEY, LALISA, to ROCKSTAR, each of her solo tracks boasts her fierce and unfiltered avatar. Fans are excited to witness the same in Brand New Día.

