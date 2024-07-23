Lisa from the world-renowned K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has once again become the talk of the town with one of her many activities. This time, she is making headlines for securing the position of brand ambassador for the luxury house Louis Vuitton.

BLACKPINK's Lisa announced as the house ambassador of Louis Vuitton

On July 23, 2024, it was confirmed that BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the newest house ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton. A post was uploaded on the official social media page for the fashion magazine Elle USA where the news was officially announced. Moreover, the K-pop idol also uploaded a video and pictures from the latest brand photoshoot, affirming the news.

In the short snippet, Lisa expressed how grateful she was to join the brand and she aimed to maintain the same originality that the brand showcases through their products and garments. She also said she hopes to create greater moments with the brand for their future collaborations.

Lisa has joined the ranks of various K-pop idols who have been previously announced as the ambassadors of the brand, such as BTS’ J-Hope, Stray Kids’ Felix, Newjeans’ Hyein, GOT7’s Bambam, and Jackson Wang. K-pop groups such as RIIZE and LE SSERAFIM have also been signed under the brand. Moreover, popular South Korean actors Gong Yoo and Song Joon Ki are also ambassadors for Louis Vuitton.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lisa made her solo comeback with a brand new single titled ROCKSTAR in 2024 and it took the world by storm. Within 24 hours of its release, the music video garnered 32.4 million views along with 3.4 million likes, making a new record.

The artist made her debut as a solo artist with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024. Additionally, she is set to appear in the popular HBO series titled The White Lotus for the third season.

