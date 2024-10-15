BLACKPINK's Pink Venom reaches new milestone as music video surpasses 900 million views

BLACKPINK's Pink Venom music video crossed 900 million views. Pink Venom became their 9th video to reach this milestone. It was also their last group single. Over the years, BLACKPINK have released several tracks with catchy beats and stunning choreographies.

Their music videos have hundreds of millions of views and their tracks garner huge numbers of streams. Starting in 2016, the K-pop supergroup has released many hits and have also collaborated with the likes of Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

On October 15, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK's Pink Venom surpassed 900 million views becoming the 9th video to do so. The music video managed to mark this feat within 2 years. The song was released on August 19, 2022. Other songs which have crossed the 900 mark include DDU-DDU-DU, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, How You Like That Dance Performance Video, As If It's Your Last, How You Like That, Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez and Whistle.

BLACKPINK made their debut in 2016 with BOOMBAYAH and have since set several records for themselves over the years. Not only are the members successful idols, but they are also ambassadors of luxury brands and fashion icons.

On December 6, 2023, YG Entertainment confirmed that they had successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo launched her solo label BLISOO along with the official website and social media accounts. Jennie and Lisa also launched their solo companies ODD ATELIER and LLOUD. Rosé signed with YG Entertainment’s subsidiary The Black Label. Fans congratulated them on their achievements.

BLACKPINK's influence extends globally, reshaping the music industry with their powerful performances and unique style. Their positive messages extend beyond boundaries. The members advocate self-confidence and resilience to inspire millions. Their messages motivate fans to work on themselves and help them through their hard times.