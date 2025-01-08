BLACKPINK’s Rosé calls solo album rosie her ‘trauma dumping’ project; makes 'cilantro farm' retirement plans

BLACKPINK’s Rosé made her much-anticipated comeback and released her first full solo album rosie. She appeared in The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her record and extensively talked about it. During the conversation, the K-pop star revealed that her album served as a form of 'trauma dumping,' showcasing her journey of moving on.

On January 8, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé guest-starred on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about her solo album rosie. While describing it to the host, she said, “The whole album is me kind of trauma dumping” making the audience laugh heartily. Kelly Clarkson also joined in the conversation and suggested that ‘trauma dumping’ would be a great name for her second solo album. Previously, Rosé revealed that she had been in a long toxic relationship, and she began her healing process through the album.

Moreover, Rosé shared her bizarre retirement plan of growing cilantro in her backyard. Kelly Clarkson revealed that while she wasn’t fond of cilantro, she had a love for beets. After a lively discussion, the two joked about the idea of starting their own neighboring backyard farms, cultivating their favorite plants side by side.

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, toxic till the end, featuring Evan Mock. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

Previously, the K-pop star shared the exciting news of working with THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by YG Entertainment producer Teddy. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

