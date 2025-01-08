BLACKPINK's Lisa unveils alter ego ROXI ahead of album release; plans to live to 'entertain' and 'command the stage'
Lisa introduced the much-awaited ROXI version of Alter Ego, with a unique post. The album includes lyrics from her single, Rockstar.
BLACKPINK's Lisa announced the dropping of ROXI, one among the five versions of her debut studio album, Alter Ego, on January 7. Her artist management company, LLOUD, made the announcement through a fun post on X.
The post, a short video clip, says, "ROXI has entered the chat." The video ends by pinpointing a distinct location, which corresponds to the character featured on the album cover. The cover of the ROXI version of Alter Ego includes Lisa with a guitar in hand in an enchanted garden. It symbolizes one of the aspects of Lisa's character. Here's the announcement post of the unveiling of ROXI:
ROXI includes lyrics from her track, Rockstar: "This is why I live; it's to entertain and always command the stage," depicting the vibe of the album.
She earlier dropped a three-minute trailer on the LLOUD official YouTube channel, showcasing her transition from one persona to the other, each of which depicts one of the five versions of Alter Ego. The other four versions of Alter Ego are KIKI, VIXI, SUNNI, and SPEEDI, the album covers of which include a black rock structure, a cyberpunk outer-space catwalk, a volcanic red runway, and a green laser-beam motorcycle track.
Releasing on February 28, 2025, under LLOUD Co./RCA Records, Alter Ego is Lisa’s first solo LP. It is her first project following her parting ways with YG Entertainment and venturing into entrepreneurship with LLOUD. The album includes her 2024 singles, Rockstar, New Woman, and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).
Lilies (Lisa’s fandom) are eagerly waiting for the drop of all the versions of Alter Ego. In another interesting happening, Lisa and the rest of the BLACKPINK members are to unite in May of this year. It will mark the K-pop girl group’s first release since 2022’s Born Pink era.
