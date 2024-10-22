BLACKPINK’s Rosé has the most bizarre dream retirement plan; find out

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT. featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. In a recent interview, the artist revealed that she wants to own a cilantro farm after she is retired.

On October 21, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé did an interview-style segment for the global publication Vogue called Now Serving. The artist cooked her favorite meal, Kimchi fried rice, along with a quick snack, and served it with the drink, somaek. While cooking, she added one ingredient everywhere generously, and it is none other than cilantro. She expressed her undying love for the ingredient and added it to most of her food.

The K-pop idol also shared her retirement plan and said that she wants to own a cilantro farm. It is her lifelong dream to do so and she wants to build it like a winery, serving a full, coarse cilantro-themed menu. Rosé imagines herself relaxing with a cilantro cocktail in her hand for her retirement plan.

The track APT. by Rosé featuring Bruno Mars has received immense popularity following its release and has gone on to garner immense streams and views on various platforms. The song has currently topped the Global Spotify chart, making Rosé the first female K-pop idol to do so. The song has a total of 34 million streams on the platform within just three days of its release. Additionally, the music video of the track has garnered over 85 million views on YouTube.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also affiliated with Atlantic Records, home to pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX. Furthermore, the singer has announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which is set to be released on December 6, 2024.

The artist debuted as a K-pop idol in BLACKPINK in 2016 alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie. Rosé previously released her single album R, which consisted of two songs, Gone and On The Ground. The tracks were extremely well received by fans, setting the stage for future endeavors.