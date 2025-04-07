Jesy Nelson Shares Emotional Health Update From Hospital Bed; Says 'Unfortunately, We Can't...'

Jesy Nelson has shared a positive update with fans after undergoing emergency surgery due to a serious complication in her pregnancy with twins. On April 6, the former Little Mix member posted a video from her hospital room, where she remains under observation. Wearing flamingo-print pajamas and gently cradling her baby bump, Jesy appeared with her partner, Zion Foster, thanking fans for their support. "We just wanted to come on here because we are another week further along and we feel so grateful and blessed that these little babies are still going strong," she said.

Jesy first revealed her pregnancy on January 12, confirming she was expecting twins with Zion. Later, she shared that the twins are monochorionic diamniotic, meaning they share a placenta but have separate amniotic sacs. This condition increases the risk of twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), a rare and serious complication where blood flow between the babies becomes unbalanced.

"And yeah, we're still in here [at the hospital], going strong," she added, before telling fans she hoped they could "enjoy the sunshine" outside. "Unfortunately, we can't. Well, we can. Zion takes me out in the wheelchair down the road, but that's as far as we can go."

On March 5, Jesy became emotional while talking about the diagnosis. "One baby might take all the nutrients from the placenta, or the other might, which, really awful to say, could lead to both babies dying," she explained in a video. Days later, after experiencing troubling symptoms such as stomach tightening and difficulty breathing, she was admitted to the hospital for monitoring.

Doctors decided that surgery was necessary to treat the TTTS and give both babies the best chance of survival. Jesy confirmed the procedure took place at the end of March and was successful. “The TTTS has cleared up. The operation was a success, which is just absolutely incredible,” she told fans in a Mother’s Day update.

While still in the hospital to prevent early labor, Jesy remains hopeful. “Every week, we’re like, please, please stay in there,” she said, adding that Zion sometimes takes her for wheelchair walks outside. She promised to continue sharing updates as their journey continues. “You guys have been so lovely,” Jesy said. “It’s just really helped us keep going.”

