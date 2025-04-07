PICS: T-ara’s Hyomin's dreamy wedding with non-celebrity partner attended by Lee Dong Wook, Im Siwan, and more

April 6 marked a heartwarming new beginning for T-ara’s Hyomin, as she exchanged vows with her longtime partner in an intimate yet opulent wedding ceremony at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul. Surrounded by close friends, family, and star-studded guests, the idol began a new chapter of her life, blending the elegance of luxury with the sincerity of heartfelt moments.

The ceremony took place at one of South Korea’s most iconic luxury hotels, known for hosting high-profile events. Though the wedding was a private affair with limited media access, it didn’t stop fans from celebrating online after glimpses of the couple’s wedding photos were shared by the guests. The pictures revealed a couple that looked straight out of a romantic drama: Hyomin appeared ethereal in a breathtaking gown, while her groom, a non-celebrity working in the finance industry, drew attention for his handsome visuals and towering height.

According to sources close to the couple, it was the groom’s kind and caring personality that initially drew Hyomin to him. While he remains outside the entertainment spotlight, those who attended the wedding praised his warm demeanor and respectful presence, noting how perfectly the two complement each other.

In the released photos by attendees, Hyomin impressed fans with her choice of attire: a delicately designed dress that blended modern elegance with princess-like charm. Lace embellishments, flowing fabric, and a dramatic train added to the dreamlike quality of the shoot. One photo in particular, capturing the back of her dress as she stood beneath soft lighting, quickly went viral, with netizens praising the dress’s craftsmanship and how gracefully it highlighted Hyomin’s beauty.

During the ceremony, an especially touching moment occurred as Hyomin walked down the aisle, hand in hand with her father. Holding back tears, she met her groom at the altar in a scene filled with emotion. Those in attendance described the atmosphere as both heartwarming and emotional, with the couple exchanging vows that left many misty-eyed.

The guest list was a testament to Hyomin’s connections in the entertainment industry, as numerous celebrities showed up to celebrate the milestone. Among the guests were Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri, actors Lee Dong Wook and Im Si Wan, renowned singer Gummy, and, of course, all the members of T-ara, who showed up in full support of their beloved bandmate. It was a mini-reunion of sorts, with fans delighted to see the members together again for such a joyful occasion.

The reception was held within the luxurious banquet halls of The Shilla, known for their sophisticated interiors, impeccable service, and gourmet cuisine. Decorated with soft florals, candlelit centerpieces, and elegant table settings, the banquet provided a warm and romantic atmosphere where guests dined, laughed, and toasted to the newlyweds.

Despite the private nature of the event, a few moments from the reception and ceremony surfaced online, spreading joy among fans who have supported Hyomin since her debut days with T-ara. Messages of congratulations poured in from across the globe, with fans expressing their happiness and wishing her a future filled with love and fulfillment.

