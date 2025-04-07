Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Audra Get Revenge on Kyle With Victor’s Help?
In The Young and the Restless Spoiler, April 7, 2025: Audra meets Victor for a secretive discussion that could spark a vengeful plot against Kyle.
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, April 7, reveal that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will offer Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) an opportunity to get back at Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). With revenge on the table, Audra faces a critical choice that could change everything.
After an invitation from Victor, Audra will agree to meet him at the jazz lounge, though she’ll remain cautious about his true intentions. It won’t take long for Victor to reveal his agenda: he’ll ask if Audra has ever thought about taking revenge on Kyle.
Although Audra has been happily focused on her relationship with Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic), the idea of payback may tempt her. Still, Audra is fully aware that Victor rarely acts without self-interest, leading her to question what she stands to gain.
Audra might expect more than just the satisfaction of seeing Kyle suffer—especially since Nate wouldn’t approve of her getting involved in any messy schemes. As the conversation continues, Victor may propose a deal that would benefit them both, possibly involving Audra sabotaging Kyle’s budding relationship with Claire Newman (Hayley Erin).
At the same time, Victor might grill Audra for information about the Damian Kane (Jermaine Rivers) and Aristotle Dumas situation. Their meeting could turn into a mutual exchange of secrets, making things even more complicated.
Whether or not Audra agrees to Victor’s shady proposal, getting involved could spell trouble for her romance with Nate. Will Audra and Nate survive the storm ahead? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out if Audra chooses loyalty or revenge.