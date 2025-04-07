'I keep friendships with most of my ex-boyfriends': When Parvathy Thiruvothu opened up about her past relationships with exes

Parvathy Thiruvothu has consistently proved her mettle in the craft with her performances. But apart from her work on-screen, her personal life also made headlines quite often. From link-ups to rumors, the Malayalam star has faced a lot of scrutiny when it comes to her dating life. Throwback to when she revealed something startling about her previous relationships.

Advertisement

During one of her old interviews with Manorama, Parvathy opened up about her single status and mentioned that she had been in relationships previously, but those ended pretty quickly. However, it does not mean she hasn’t been friends with her exes.

The diva explained, “I keep friendships with most of my ex-boyfriends. I still talk to many of them.” The actress stated that she doesn’t have close relationships with her exes, adding, “But occasionally, there’s nothing wrong with calling and asking how they’re doing because, at some point, we were in love with each other.” She went on to say, “We wanted to live together. I wish them happiness because I am happy.”

Moving on, the actress revealed having been on a few dating apps. Parvathy stated that she uses them to check the profiles of men occasionally. Nonetheless, finding the concept of ‘shopping for men' a little strange, the Thangalaan star was quick to close her accounts.

Advertisement

Talking about her belief in old-school dating, she revealed that she prefers to find someone after getting to meet them in person, talk and feel the excitement with their eyes.

Towards the end of the conversation, Parvathy remarked that at the end of the day, she sometimes feels lonely being single. She added that not having a special someone in her life makes it look unfair, addressing the days that have passed without having any human touch.

On the work front, Parvathy was last seen in Chiyaan Vikram-led Thangalaan, which turned out to be a high grosser at the box office. Her individual performance in the action-adventure film had received critical appreciation.

ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma turns 63: His obsession for Sridevi and 9 lesser-known facts about renowned filmmaker