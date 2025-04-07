Jodie Foster Makes Rare Public Appearance with Her 'Scientist Son' Kit: SEE Pictures

Jodie Foster stepped out for a rare red carpet moment with someone very special by her side, her 23-year-old son, Kit Bernard Foster. The actress attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica on April 5, smiling proudly next to Kit, who usually stays out of the spotlight.

Jodie looked elegant in a crisp white wrap dress, while Kit kept it classic in a navy suit, white shirt, and a polkadot bowtie. His signature glasses added a charming touch. Their quiet, sweet appearance together turned heads, not because it was flashy, but because it was so rare.

Jodie shares Kit and her older son Charlie, with her former partner Cydney Bernard. She’s now married to photographer Alexandra Hedison. While Charlie joined her at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year, Kit’s appearance is especially uncommon.

She’s always been clear about wanting her sons to grow up outside Hollywood. Back in 2018, she told The Guardian, “My older son is getting more interested in acting now, and I’m glad he discovered it late. My younger son is really shy, and I can promise you he will never be an actor.”

But during this year’s Golden Globe Awards, where she won for her role in True Detective: Night Country, Jodie gave both boys a rare public shoutout. “Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son... I love you, and this, of course, is for you,” she said, her voice full of emotion. “Hopefully you understand the joy, such joy, that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work.”

She also shared with People how proud she is of the men they’re becoming. “Every time they get a joy, like I got an ‘A’ or I got this job or I got an audition, my heart just fills up 14 times.”

Kit might not love the cameras, but on this night, he showed up for his mom, and their bond was clear in every smile.

