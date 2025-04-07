Singer Jasleen Royal breaks down and gets emotional over backlash to Coldplay opening act: ‘Lot of pressure, still processing…’

Jasleen Royal, known for popular songs like Ranjha, Heeriye, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Sang Rahiyo, opened Coldplay’s concert at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai this January. Despite the major opportunity, her set received harsh feedback from many concertgoers, who labeled it "off-key" and "poor." Now, months after the event, Jasleen has spoken out about the criticism, getting emotional as she shared, "There’s a lot of pressure. I am still processing. It was a lot to process."

Advertisement

On Sunday, April 6, Jasleen Royal released a new video titled Dare To Dream on her official YouTube channel, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her opening act for Coldplay’s concert. The video included social media reactions, highlighting the criticism she received for her performance. In a particularly emotional moment,

Jasleen appeared visibly distressed before her Day 2 performance and was heard confiding in a team member, saying, "Yaar, kal nahi hua tha. Kal problem kya hua tha? In-ears phat kyu rahe the mere?" hinting at technical difficulties she faced during her Day 1 performance.

See video here:

While another team member told her, "That creative part I will leave to you. Technical part, we are sorry." Further, Jasleen was heard saying, "After a certain point, I can feel it like it’s time to go home. There’s a lot of pressure. I’ll d*e. I swear I’ll d*e. I am still processing. It was a lot to process."

Advertisement

Later, the singer addressed the audience and said, "I have been nervous; it has been overwhelming. But thank you for keeping your faith in me. It means a lot."

Later in the video, Jasleen opened up about her anxiety, admitting that she was worried people might feel she didn’t belong on that stage or question her presence at a Coldplay concert. She also expressed concern that the crowd was solely there for Coldplay and feared that her own music might not resonate with the audience.

The singer shared that she is a self-taught musician and acknowledged she isn’t perfect but constantly strives to improve. She said she makes an effort to deliver a performance that offers the audience a memorable experience.

Jasleen added that her main goal was to ensure people felt the opening act chosen from India was a good one, and that was the only pressure she placed on herself.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas admits he is ‘lucky’ to have her: ‘Sometimes we get lost in…’